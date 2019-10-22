SSC CGL registration to start today: Official notification to be out soon

The (SSC) will release an official notification for the combined graduate level examination (CGL) 2019 today (October 22). The exam is conducted for recruitment in Group B and Group C posts at various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations in the Government of India.

Once the recruitment process starts, candidates can apply for various posts by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

According to the Examination Calender available on the website, the application process will also begin today, October 22, and conclude on November 22. The 2019 exam will be held between March 2 and 11, 2019.

2019: Important dates

Start of online registration: October 22, 2019

Last date of online registration: November 22, 2019

Date of tier I (Computer Based Examination) - March 2 to March 11

exam pattern

CGL Tier-I Examination will be conducted in the Computer-Based Mode. The exam will consist of 100 questions with two marks for each correct answer. Candidates will lose 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. There will be questions on General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

About SSC

Established on November 4, 1975, the SSC works under the Indian government. The organisation is responsible for recruiting staff for several posts in various ministries and pepartments of the government of India and in subordinate offices.

The posts for which SSC conducts recruitment include Assistant Audit Officer Assistant Accounts Officer Assistant Section Office, inspector, sub- inspector, income tax inspector, auditor, tax assistant, upper division clerk, etc.