SSC CGL Tier-I result to be out today on ssc.nic.in: What you must know

CGL Result 2019: The CGL Tier-I result is likely to be released today (August 20, 2019). The Tier-I exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13, 2019, by Staff Selection Commission. Over 2.5 million candidates registered for the CGL exam but only 834,746 appeared for the Tier-I exam. The SSC CGL Result 2019 will be released on the official website ssc.nic.in. SSC is also expected to release category-wise cut-off marks.

Important: Candidates must note that only those who qualify the SSC CGL Tier-I exam will get to appear for the SSC CGL Tier-II exam 2018.

Qualified SSC CGL Tier I exam? What next?

Candidates who have qualified SSC CGL Tier-I exam can appear for the SSC CGL Tier-II exam 2018. It will be a computer-based examination. Tier-II will be conducted for four papers — Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper II English Language and Comprehension, Paper III Statistics, and Paper IV General Studies (Finance and Economics).

In Tier-II, Paper I and Paper II are compulsory for all posts. Paper III is only for those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper IV is only for those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV — that is, for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer.

The Tier-II exam is tentatively scheduled from September 11 to September 13, 2019.

About SSC CGL

The Combined Graduate Level Examination is conducted for the Indian graduates to be recruited at various posts in ministries, departments and organisations under the Central government.