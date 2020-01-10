SSC CHSL 2019: Today's the last day to apply on ssc.nic.in: know details

CHSL 2019: Today is the last day for interested candidates to apply for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2020 ( CHSL). has 4,893 vacancies. The SSC CHSL 2019 exam is being conducted to fill vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India and Subordinate Offices. The SSC CHSL examination 2020 will be held in two phases.

How to apply for SSC CHSL

Step 1: Visit the official of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: If you are a new user, register yourself or else type in your log in credentials

Step 3: Click on 'apply' on the homepage

Step 4: Select 'CHSL'

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Upload required documents, scanned photo and sign

Step 7: Click on 'submit'

Step 6: Download SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019 form for future reference

SSC CHSL 2020: Important dates

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam is scheduled to be held from March 16 to 27. Candidates who clear tier-1 exam will be eligible to appear for the tier-2 exam. The CHSL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments and in subordinate offices. SSC functions as an autonomous body that is mainly engaged in conducting competitive exams for recruitment to various posts in the SSC departments, organisations. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).