SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies' list released on ssc.nic.in, apply before Dec 15

CHSL 2020: The (SSC) on Wednesday released the tentative list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – CHSL 2020 on its official website nic.in. According to the official notice, there are a total of 4,726 vacancies in 43 different central government ministries, departments and agencies. The CHSL 2020 application forms can be filled and submitted till December 15.

SSC CHSL 2020 tier-1 exam will be conducted from April 12 to 27, 2021. The SSC CHSL 2020 recruitment for these vacancies will be done on the basis of SSC CHSL 2020 examination. Candidates who have registered for the SSC CHSL 2020 examination can check the eligibility criteria and are advised to compete the online application forms before the deadline.

SSC conducts the CHSL examination every year to fill vacancies in Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, organisations and departments.

SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility

SSC CHSL 2020 requires minimum qualification of secondary level or Class 12 and the age limit is fixed between 18-27 years as on January 1, 2021.

Steps to appy for SSC CHSL 2020

Visit SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on ‘Apply’ section on the homepage

Click on ‘Apply’ Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020

Login with username/registration number and password

Fill the SSC CHSL 2020 application form, submit and pay the application fee

About SSC

The (SSC) is an organisation under government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments and in subordinate offices. SSC functions as an autonomous body that is mainly engaged in conducting competitive exams for recruitment to various posts in the SSC departments, organisations. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).