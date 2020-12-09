SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies' list released on ssc.nic.in, apply before Dec 15

-
ALSO READ
SSC CGL result 2020 declared on ssc.nic.in: Steps to check Tier 3 result
SSC CGL result 2020 declared: Know how to download result & what next
Maharashtra SSC result 2020: 93.32% pass; marks out on mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC result 2020 to be declared soon: All you need to know
TS SSC result 2020 declared by TBSE on bse.telangana.gov.in today
-
SSC CHSL 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the tentative list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – CHSL 2020 on its official website ssc.nic.in. According to the official notice, there are a total of 4,726 vacancies in 43 different central government ministries, departments and agencies. The SSC CHSL 2020 application forms can be filled and submitted till December 15.
The department-wise, category-wise and post-wise break-up of vacancies is available on the official portal of Staff Selection Commission.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK SSC CHSL 2020 VACANCIES' LIST
SSC CHSL 2020 tier-1 exam will be conducted from April 12 to 27, 2021. The SSC CHSL 2020 recruitment for these vacancies will be done on the basis of SSC CHSL 2020 examination. Candidates who have registered for the SSC CHSL 2020 examination can check the eligibility criteria and are advised to compete the online application forms before the deadline.
SSC conducts the CHSL examination every year to fill vacancies in Junior Secretariat Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, organisations and departments.
SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility
SSC CHSL 2020 requires minimum qualification of secondary level or Class 12 and the age limit is fixed between 18-27 years as on January 1, 2021.
Steps to appy for SSC CHSL 2020
- Visit SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in
- Click on ‘Apply’ section on the homepage
- Click on ‘Apply’ Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020
- Login with username/registration number and password
- Fill the SSC CHSL 2020 application form, submit and pay the application fee
About SSC
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments and in subordinate offices. SSC functions as an autonomous body that is mainly engaged in conducting competitive exams for recruitment to various posts in the SSC departments, organisations. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor