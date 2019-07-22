SSC CPO recruitment 2019: Exam for posts of Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI today

SSC CAPF, ASI in recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination for the second round of recruitment for the post of sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPF and assistant sub-inspector in begins from Monday and will end on July 31, 2019. Those who cleared the written exam conducted in March will now have to appear for physical endurance test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The PET, PST for SSC CPO recruitment admit card for the same were released last week at the regional official websites.

A total of 2,32,514 candidates applied for the CPO jobs. The result for the first round has been released. Only those who have already cleared the computer-based test are eligible for the second round. On clearing the PET, PST round, candidates will have to undergo document verification and medical examination after which a final selection list will be released.

The finally selected candidates at the post of GD in CAPF and sub-inspectors will get salary in the range of Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400. The recruitment of be in the pay scale of Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300.