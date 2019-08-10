SSC Phase VII Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 1,351 vacancies

Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for 1,351 vacancies in SSC Phase 7 Selection Post Recruitment 2019. You can apply online by visiting the official website www.ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is August 31.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post. Check the important information given below befiore applying for the posts:

SSC Phase 7 Selection Post Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed class 10 or class 12 or graduation degree from any recognised university. The post-wise educational qualification can be checked on the official website of www.ssc.nic.in. Fill out the application form, make the payment and your application form will be submitted. It is advisable to download a copy of the form and save it for future reference.

There will be three separate computer-based examinations having objective multiple choice questions and the duration of the examination will be 60 minutes. There will be four subjects - genereal awareness, quantitative aptitude, intelligence and english language. Each section will have 25 questions with maximum marks of 50.