Start applying for 156 RPSC junior legal officer posts: Check details here

The Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of junior legal officer (JLO). There are 156 vacancies for this post.

Candidates looking to apply may start the online application process from today, i.e October 23,2019.

The last date to apply is October 25, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Here's how to apply for junior legal officer posts

Go to the RPSC official website

On the homepage, click on ' Online'. In the drop-down menu, click on 'Apply online' tab

Click on 'new application portal (through SSO)' link

Fill the form and submit it.

The JLO post will require candidates to undergo two rounds: written exam (200 marks) and interview round (25 marks). The examination dates are due to be notified.

JLO 2019: Eligibility criteria



Candidates must at least be 21 years of age.

RPSC JLO 2019 application fee payment

Candidates have to pay Rs 350 as application fee. Applicants from the reserved category will need to pay Rs 150 whereas those in the OBC categories are required to pay Rs 250.

RPSC JLO junior legal officer recruitment 2019: Know salary details

Candidates will be selected at a grade pay of Rs 3600 while the basic pay will be at level 10 of the pay matrix.