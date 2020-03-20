Telecom sector created 76,359 jobs in two years, says Sanjay Dhotre

The government on Thursday said 76,359 jobs have been created in the since 2018-19. While replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Dhotre said of the total jobs created in the sector, 28,424 were direct jobs, while 47,935 were indirect.

A total 40,445 jobs were created in 2018-19 and 35,914 jobs in 2019-20.

Dhotre said job data was provided by major telecom service providers to the extent maintained by them.

The minister said the government under National Digital Communications Policy-2018 envisages creating 40 lakh additional jobs in the digital communications sector by 2022.