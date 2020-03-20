Telecom sector created 76,359 jobs in two years, says Sanjay Dhotre

JUST IN
Coronavirus impact may render 38 mn jobless in Indian tourism industry
Dhotre said job data was provided by major telecom service providers to the extent maintained by them | File photo

The government on Thursday said 76,359 jobs have been created in the telecom sector since 2018-19. While replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Dhotre said of the total jobs created in the sector, 28,424 were direct jobs, while 47,935 were indirect.

A total 40,445 jobs were created in 2018-19 and 35,914 jobs in 2019-20.

Dhotre said job data was provided by major telecom service providers to the extent maintained by them.

The minister said the government under National Digital Communications Policy-2018 envisages creating 40 lakh additional jobs in the digital communications sector by 2022.
