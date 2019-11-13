TNPSC Group 4 result declared on tnpsc.gov.in: Here's what you must do next

Group 4 result: Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared Group 4 results, which can be accessed from the official website, gov.in. Over 1.5 million people had registered for the TNPSC Group 4 exam, which was held on September 1. The TNPSC Group 4 cut-off details have also been released. The TNPSC Group 4 exam was held to fill a total of 6,491 vacancies in Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts.

TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: Steps to download marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'TNPSC Group 4 result' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration number and submit the details

Step 4: Check your TNPSC Group 4 result. You can download the result for future reference

Click HERE to get direct link of TNPSC Group 4 results

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment: What next?

Now that the marks and ranks of TNPSC Group 4 exam have been released, a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification.

After verification, candidates will be called for counselling and they will be allotted the post and Unit/Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

About TNPSC

The Public Service Commission (TNPSC) works under the Government of and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.