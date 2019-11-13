TNPSC Group 4 result declared on tnpsc.gov.in: Here's what you must do next

-
ALSO READ
APPSC Group 1 Result 2019 out on psc.ap.gov.in: Steps to download marks
MAKAUT result 2019 for many semesters declared on makautexam.net: Details
Kerala Plus One Result 2019 out on dhsekerala.gov.in: Steps to check marks
Telangana Intermediate results 2019 out; check yours at results.cgg.gov.in
Telangana TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam begins today: Know details
-
TNPSC Group 4 result: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared TNPSC Group 4 results, which can be accessed from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Over 1.5 million people had registered for the TNPSC Group 4 exam, which was held on September 1. The TNPSC Group 4 cut-off details have also been released. The TNPSC Group 4 exam was held to fill a total of 6,491 vacancies in Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist posts.
TNPSC Group 4 result 2019: Steps to download marks
Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'TNPSC Group 4 result' link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your registration number and submit the details
Step 4: Check your TNPSC Group 4 result. You can download the result for future reference
Click HERE to get direct link of TNPSC Group 4 results
TNPSC Group 4 recruitment: What next?
Now that the marks and ranks of TNPSC Group 4 exam have been released, a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission's website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification.
After verification, candidates will be called for counselling and they will be allotted the post and Unit/Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.
About TNPSC
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) works under the Government of Tamil Nadu and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.