TNPSC Group II Prelims 2018: Results out on tnpsc.gov.in; how to check

The (TNPSC) on Tuesday announced the results for the Preliminary Examination-II (Group-II services).

Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination on November 11, 2018, can now check the results on its official website - gov.in or click here

Group II result: Here is how to check:

Step 1: Visit TNPSC's official website

Step 2: Click on 'Results' button on the right side of the bar.

Step 3: Now, in the 'Latest Results' option, click on the 17.12.2018 option under 'Written Exam Results'

Step 4: A pdf file will open. To check your result, press CTRL+F and enter your registration number

Step 5: Download the pdf and save it

Click here to get a direct link for the pdf

Now what?



The TNPSC's Main examination will be conducted on February 23, 2019, in the forenoon session.

Reminder : Candidates who qualify to appear for the Main examination will have to pay Rs 150 as part of the examination fee

Stay updated with TNPSC's latest news on its official website.