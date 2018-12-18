TNPSC Group II Prelims 2018: Results out on tnpsc.gov.in; how to check

-
ALSO READ
TNPSC releases Group 4 exam results; check cut-offs, scores at tnpsc.gov.in
UPSC Prelims result 2018 likely to be declared today. Here's how to check
UPSC Prelims result 2018 out, here's the direct link to check score
BPSC 64th civil services prelim exam admit card released: How to download
SBI PO Prelims 2018 results out, mains exam on August 4; know details here
-
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday announced the results for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination-II (Group-II services).
Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination on November 11, 2018, can now check the results on its official website - tnpsc.gov.in or click here
TNPSC Group II result: Here is how to check:
Step 1: Visit TNPSC's official website
Step 2: Click on 'Results' button on the right side of the bar.
Step 3: Now, in the 'Latest Results' option, click on the 17.12.2018 option under 'Written Exam Results'
Step 4: A pdf file will open. To check your result, press CTRL+F and enter your registration number
Step 5: Download the pdf and save it
Click here to get a direct link for the pdf
Now what?
The TNPSC's Main examination will be conducted on February 23, 2019, in the forenoon session.
Reminder: Candidates who qualify to appear for the Main examination will have to pay Rs 150 as part of the examination fee
Stay updated with TNPSC's latest news on its official website.