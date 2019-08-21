TNTET Result 2019 for Paper 1 declared on trb.tn.nic.in: Steps to check

The Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the result 2019 for Paper 1 on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. TN TRB conducted Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or 2019 for Paper 1 on June 8, 2019. The results have been released for 162,314 candidates who had appeared test. The tentative answer keys were published on July 9, 2019.

"All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by subject experts. After thorough scrutiny, a revised and final answer key has been arrived at and based on that, OMR answer sheets have been valued and provisional mark list of the written examination for Paper-I - 2019 are published herein," the TNTET result notification said.

"During the computerized scanning of OMR answer sheets of the candidates, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking /shading certain essentially required details for valuation in the OMR sheets," the notification said.

"For the candidates who have not marked question paper serial code in their OMR answer sheets, the answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," it said.

"For those who have written the serial code but not shaded or multiple shaded, written serial code alone has been considered for valuation. Those Candidates who have not shaded or Multiple shaded the language options in their OMR Sheets, evaluation was done as per their options given in the application form and if there is no option in the application form their answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," the TNTET result notification said.

"For those candidates who have mentioned English as optional language, the optional language is taken as opted in application. For few candidate who have not opted language in OMR sheets and mentioned English in application, the language was treated as Tamil," it added.

Individual score card will be released on August 22, i.e., tomorrow.

Steps to check result TNTET result 2019 - Paper 1

Step 1: Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says Tamil Nadu Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper I

Step 3: Click on the link that says "Click - Paper I Result" to access the result.

Step 4: Search for your roll number