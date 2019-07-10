TNUSRB recruitment 2019: Exam for 8,826 posts likely to be held on July 14

TNUSRB Recruitment 2019: The Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) had invited applications from aspirants for of Gr II Police Constable, Gr II Jail Warders, and Firemen posts on its official website tnusrbonline.org. The TNUSRB recruitment exam date is likely to be July 14, 2019. The exam will be held in Chennai and 31 districts of It will be a 80-minute test.

The last date for applying for as many as 8,826 posts was April 8. Candidates must keep updating themselves by constantly checking TNUSRB website.

There are 2,465 vacancies allocated for women/ transgenders in Constable Grade II, 5,962 posts for Constable Grade II, 208 for Grade II Jail Warders, while 191 positions have been specially mentioned for firemen. Selection shall be on the basis of a written exam, document verification, physical measurement test, a physical endurance test.

TNUSRB has not not officially declared the exam date as July 14 on its official website, but sources inform that this is going to be the date of the exam.





How to download the TNSURB Admit card 2019?

Follow the given steps to get TNUSRB Sub Inspector Admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNSURB tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on TNUSRB Constable Admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and then submit

Step 4: View your TNUSRB hall ticket details