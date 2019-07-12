UP Higher Judicial Service 2018: Interview dates, admit card to be out soon

The Allahabad High Court will on Saturday release interview schedule and admit card for UP Higher Judicial Service 2018. The interview schedule can be checked on allahabadhighcourt.in. Earlier, the court had released a schedule according to which the interview was to be conducted on July 12, 13 and 14, 2019. On the first day, a total of 72 candidates and on second 73 candidates will appear for the interview. This recruitment drive will fill up 59 posts of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2018. The application process started on November 15, 2018, and went on till December 14, 2018. The candidates who passed the preliminary and main exam would be called for the interview. The candidates can download the admit card and interview schedule by following simple steps given below.

Steps to download admit card and interview schedule

— Visit Allahabad High Court website - allahabadhighcourt.in.

— Click on the recruitment section

— Click on the e-admit card or interview call letter

— For admit card candidates will have to enter the login ID and password.

— Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

— Candidates can check for more details from the official site of Allahabad High Court.