UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Registration starts today; here's how to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the recruitment notification for Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) 2019, on its official website upsc.gov.in.

According to the notification here, the last date to apply for CAPF 2019 is May 20 till 6 p.m. and the application form can be filled up online only.

The candidates must have a valid photo ID card issued by the central government and its details have to be provided while filling up the application form. The candidates need to carry the same to the examination centre and also during interview rounds.

The applicant should be between the age of 20 and 25. However, there is age relaxation for those belonging to SC/ST and OBC.

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, except females, from the SC/ST and OBC categories.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. The application process is in two parts and candidates can go through the instructions carefully here.

The selection process is divided into three parts, i.e, written examination, physical fitness and interview.

The written test will be on August 18 and will have two papers with Paper I containing objective questions of 250 marks and Paper II having questions on general studies, essay and comprehension carrying 200 marks. The objective question paper will carry negative marking for wrong answers.

Applicants who clear the written test will be asked to appear for physical efficiency tests and those who clear the same will be called for an interview weighing 150 marks.





The tentative number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is as follows:

(i) BSF-100

(ii) CRPF-108

(iii) CISF-28

(iv) ITBP-21

(iv) SSB-66