UPSC engineering service exam 2018 results declared for the reserve list

-
ALSO READ
UPSC civil services prelims exam on June 2; EWS quota to be applicable
UPSC Mains 2019 civil services examination time table out; check schedule
Prove your innocence in case of e-admit card misuse: UPSC to aspirants
UPSC 2019: Registration for CSE Prelims open; check upsconline.nic.in
UPSC aspirant? Follow these do's and dont's for Civil Services Mains 2019
-
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the reserve list of 68 candidates to fill vacancies for engineering positions in various departments of the central government. Roll numbers of six other candidates are still at the provisional stage, according to a notification by UPSC. This can only be confirmed after the authority receives necessary documents from these candidates. The list of reserve candidates is released to fill the remaining vacancies of Engineering Services Examination 2018. Candidates can visit the official website upsc.gov.in to know the details.
UPSC engineering services result: Know details
Civil Engineering: 26 candidates
Mechanical Engineering: 18 candidates
Electrical Engineering: 11 candidates
Electronics and Telecom Engineering: 13 candidates
UPSC had declared the result of Engineering Service Examination 2018 on November 11, 2018 in which 511 candidates were recommended for the appointment on the basis of merit.
About UPSC
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services.