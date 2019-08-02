UPSC engineering service exam 2018 results declared for the reserve list

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the reserve list of 68 candidates to fill vacancies for engineering positions in various departments of the central government. Roll numbers of six other candidates are still at the provisional stage, according to a notification by UPSC. This can only be confirmed after the authority receives necessary documents from these candidates. The list of reserve candidates is released to fill the remaining vacancies of Engineering Services Examination 2018. Candidates can visit the official website upsc.gov.in to know the details.

UPSC engineering services result: Know details

Civil Engineering: 26 candidates

Mechanical Engineering: 18 candidates

Electrical Engineering: 11 candidates

Electronics and Telecom Engineering: 13 candidates

UPSC had declared the result of Engineering Service Examination 2018 on November 11, 2018 in which 511 candidates were recommended for the appointment on the basis of merit.

About UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services.