UPSESSB result declared: Download PGT, TGT result 2021 on upsessb.org

UPSESSB result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the results of PGT/TGT written examination on its official website. The Board has also released the revised final answer key. Candidates, who have appeared in the written examination, can check their result by visiting official website - upsessb.org.
The UPSESSB has declared the results for 12 subjects - Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Mathematics, English, Psychology, Sanskrit, Arts, Logic, Military Science, Home Science and Music.
The UPSESSB PGT/TGT written examinations were conducted on August 7 and 8 2021.
How to check UPSESSB PGT result 2021 and TGT result
Step 1: Visit the official website - upsessb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP PGT Result link/ TGT result link
Step 3: A new page will appear on your scree, enter your login credentials
Step 4: You result will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download it and take printout for future use.
About UPSESSB
UPSESSB is responsible for organising this state-level teacher recruitment exam. The board issues an official notification every year to invite interested candidates to apply for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). It is authorised for the selection of teachers in institutions recognised under the Intermediate Education Act, 1921.
