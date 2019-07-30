JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

SBI Mains Admit Card 2019 released: Know about exam pattern, other details
Business Standard

UPSSSC Lekhpal vacancy: Apply for 6000 posts on upsssc.gov.in; know details

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh's revenue department will be hiring for 4,500 posts of Rajsva Lekhpal and around 1,500 for Chakbandi Lekhpal

BS Web Team 

Jobs, employment
Photo: Shutterstock

UPSSSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is likely to announce a recruitment drive for 6,000 Lekhpal posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through UPSSSC's officla website upsssc.gov.in. The Revenue department of Uttar Pradesh said that they will soon be going to initiate the recruitment process for 6,000 vacant Lekhpal posts, according to media reports. The state government’s revenue department will be hiring for 4,500 posts of Rajsva Lekhpal and around 1,500 for Chakbandi Lekhpal.

Steps to apply for the posts (once UPSSSC updates its web portal):

Step 1: Click on the link upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the generated link under Notice Board.

Step 3: Candidates must enter credentials like date of birth, upload 10th, 12th certificate, a passport size photograph.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button.

Step 7: Download the form

About UPSSSC

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is the state organisation authorised to conduct the various examinations for appointments to the various posts in Uttar Pradesh. The board was constituted under the provision of the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act 2014.
First Published: Tue, July 30 2019. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY