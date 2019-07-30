UPSSSC Lekhpal vacancy: Apply for 6000 posts on upsssc.gov.in; know details

recruitment 2019: The Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is likely to announce a recruitment drive for 6,000 Lekhpal posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through UPSSSC's officla website upsssc.gov.in. The Revenue department of said that they will soon be going to initiate the recruitment process for 6,000 vacant Lekhpal posts, according to media reports. The state government’s revenue department will be hiring for 4,500 posts of Rajsva Lekhpal and around 1,500 for Chakbandi Lekhpal.

Steps to apply for the posts (once updates its web portal):

Step 1: Click on the link upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the generated link under Notice Board.

Step 3: Candidates must enter credentials like date of birth, upload 10th, 12th certificate, a passport size photograph.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button.

Step 7: Download the form

About UPSSSC

The Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is the state organisation authorised to conduct the various examinations for appointments to the various posts in Uttar Pradesh. The board was constituted under the provision of the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act 2014.