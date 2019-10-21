JUST IN
J&K Police Recruitment 2019 last date: Apply for 2700 posts before Oct 22
UTET 2019 admit card released on ubseonline.uk.gov.in: Steps, details here

The Uttarakhand TET 2019 exam will be held on 6 November 2019 in two parts

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

UBSE, Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Photo: Website/ubseonline.uk.gov.in
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released admit cards for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2019 entrance exam.

Candidates who applied for the UTET 2019 can download their admit cards from the UBSE official website — ubseonline.uk.gov.in.

The UBSE UTET exam 2019 will be held in two parts:

UTET 1 will be held on November 6, 2019, from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The UTET 2 will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The candidates who get through the Uttarkhand TET 2019 will be awarded a TET Eligibility Certificate which can be further used to apply for the post of teachers in both government and private schools in Uttarakhand.

Here's how to download UTET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of UBSE at ubseonline.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UTET Admit Card 2019 login link and enter the required details.

Step 3: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check the admit card and download it.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of your hall admit for future referce

Check UTET Exam pattern paper 1

Subject Number of questions Marks
Child development & Pedagogy 30 30

Language - I (Hindi/English)

 30 30
Language II 30 30
Mathematics 30 30
Environmental Studies 30 30
Total 150 150

Check UTET Exam pattern paper 2

Subject Number of questions Marks
Child development & Pedagogy 30 30

Language - I (Hindi/English)

 30 30
Language II 30 30
A. Mathematics and Sciences

B. Social Science Teachers		 60 + 60
Total 150 150

Candidates qualifiying to get through Paper 1 is eligible to teach primary classes from standard 1 to standard 5. While, candidates passing Paper 2 will be eligible to teach primary classes from standard 5 to standard 8.

Subject Fee payment for one time UTET i or UTET II Fee payment for both UTET i or UTET II
General/OBC Rs 600/- Rs 1,200 /-
SC/ST/Differently abled person Rs 300/- Rs 500/-

Know full information regarding the UBSE UTET exam 2019 at ubseonline.uk.gov.in.
First Published: Mon, October 21 2019. 14:17 IST

