UTET 2019 admit card released on ubseonline.uk.gov.in: Steps, details here

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released admit cards for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2019 entrance exam.
Candidates who applied for the UTET 2019 can download their admit cards from the UBSE official website — ubseonline.uk.gov.in.
The UBSE UTET exam 2019 will be held in two parts:
UTET 1 will be held on November 6, 2019, from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The UTET 2 will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
The candidates who get through the Uttarkhand TET 2019 will be awarded a TET Eligibility Certificate which can be further used to apply for the post of teachers in both government and private schools in Uttarakhand.
Here's how to download UTET Admit Card 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official site of UBSE at ubseonline.uk.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on UTET Admit Card 2019 login link and enter the required details.
Step 3: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Check the admit card and download it.
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of your hall admit for future referce
Check UTET Exam pattern paper 1
|Subject
|Number of questions
|Marks
|Child development & Pedagogy
|30
|30
|
Language - I (Hindi/English)
|30
|30
|Language II
|30
|30
|Mathematics
|30
|30
|Environmental Studies
|30
|30
|Total
|150
|150
Check UTET Exam pattern paper 2
|Subject
|Number of questions
|Marks
|Child development & Pedagogy
|30
|30
|
Language - I (Hindi/English)
|30
|30
|Language II
|30
|30
|
A. Mathematics and Sciences
B. Social Science Teachers
|60 + 60
|Total
|150
|150
Candidates qualifiying to get through Paper 1 is eligible to teach primary classes from standard 1 to standard 5. While, candidates passing Paper 2 will be eligible to teach primary classes from standard 5 to standard 8.
|Subject
|Fee payment for one time UTET i or UTET II
|Fee payment for both UTET i or UTET II
|General/OBC
|Rs 600/-
|Rs 1,200 /-
|SC/ST/Differently abled person
|Rs 300/-
|Rs 500/-