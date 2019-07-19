West Bengal Police admit card 2019: Know important instructions and dates

West Bengal Police admit card 2019: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released admit cards for constable exams on its official websites wbpolice.gov.in and wbprb.applythrunet.co.in. The candidates who had applied for WB police constable job will need to put their application number and date of birth for downloading the constable test admit card.

West Bengal Police admit card 2019: Steps to download it

Step 1: Visit official website: wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'West Bengal Police constable admit card 2019' link

Step 3: Type in your application number and DoB

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

West Bengal Police admit card 2019: Important dates



— West Bengal Police Constable Prelims will be held on August 4, 2019 at 12 noon.

West Bengal Police constable exam: Important instructions

— Admit Card will not be issued physically to the candidates who have applied online, nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

— Candidates must not to wear sports shoes, sneakers, high heeled footwear or any other kind of shoes for the exam.

— Candidates must wear flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethane footwear or slippers without any metal embellishments or accessories.