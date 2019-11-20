West Bengal police result 2019 declared: Get direct link to download it

WB Police Result 2019: West Bengal Police recruitment Board has released the West Bengal police result 2019. Candidates can check the result at the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the PET/PMT round of the recruitment. WB Police preliminary exam was conducted on August 4. 8,419 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Steps to download West Bengal police result 2019

Step 1: Visit the WB police recruitment website - wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Constable 2019 preliminary exam result' link

Step 3: Enter application number, DoB, select your district and then click on 'submit'

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. DOwnload it for future reference

Cleared WB Police Prelims. What next?

The selection process of the West Bengal Police Constable recruitment includes various stages — Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Exam, Interview. Candidates who have cleared the exam should go through the official notification once again to get acquainted with the physical parameters and physical efficiency test.