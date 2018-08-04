Want to protect your wooden furniture during monsoon? Here are 5 key tips

Maintaining during season? Use pesticide and do use camphor or naphthalene balls as they are the great absorbers, say experts.

Shailander Kumar, CEO of Fanusta.com and Jade Davies - CEO and Interior Designer - MKMLuxe Suisse European brand, have shared tips to protect your this

1) Keep away the moisture: upholstery has a propensity to attract from the walls, which eventually affects the wood. It helps to pull your sofas, beds, wardrobes or cupboards six inches away from the walls in order to prevent damage during the rainy season. Keeping the windows open when the rain stops to let every bit of sunlight get in, also aids a great deal in keeping rooms humidity free.

2) Use pesticide deodorant: Camphor or naphthalene balls are great absorbers. They will also help protect clothes as well as wardrobes from termites and other pests. In case you want to go for something more natural, neem leaves or cloves will serve the same purpose.

3) Use humidifier: Humidifiers are a great investment when it comes to keeping the temperature and dampness in control. Having a control over the humidity levels at home would help your furniture last longer.

4) Avoid wet clothes: Avoid using wet clothes to clean furniture at your home. It's recommended to use clean and dry wiping fabrics instead. Moreover, dust should not be left uncleaned during the as well, as it has a tendency to stick to wooden items.

5) Use Lacquer: Depends on the polish of the furniture, apply a coat of or varnish at least once in two years to fill the pores and increase its longevity i.e. it prevents the wood from swelling.