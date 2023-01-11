52 days in luxury: World's longest river cruise set for maiden voyage

-
India is set to launch the world’s longest river cruise, which is being touted as the start of a new era in luxury tourism,
The MV Ganga Vilas, which will traverse through 27 rivers over 52 days, covering over 3,200 km, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi on Friday.
The cruise, operated by Antara Luxury River Cruises, will visit 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities, such as Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka, and Guwahati.
Ganga Vilas will pip the Mississippi river cruise, which spans 2253-2574 km, according to Sanjay Bandopadhyay, chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The maiden voyage will host 32 Swiss nationals, and is expected to reach Dibrugarh, its final stop, on March 1.
The Centre is expecting the cruise to feature on itineraries of foreign dignitaries, said Bandopadhyay. India holds the G20 Presidency this year.
