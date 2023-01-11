JUST IN
You are here: Home » Lifestyle Â» News

30% increase in number of respiratory patients this New Year, say doctors
Business Standard

52 days in luxury: World's longest river cruise set for maiden voyage

The cruise, operated by Antara Luxury River Cruises, will visit 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities

Topics
cruise tourism | tourism

Dhruvaksh Saha & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

52 days in luxury: World's longest river cruise set for maiden voyage
Ganga Vilas will pip the Mississippi river cruise, which spans 2253-2574 km

India is set to launch the world’s longest river cruise, which is being touted as the start of a new era in luxury tourism,

The MV Ganga Vilas, which will traverse through 27 rivers over 52 days, covering over 3,200 km, will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi on Friday.

The cruise, operated by Antara Luxury River Cruises, will visit 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities, such as Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka, and Guwahati.

Ganga Vilas will pip the Mississippi river cruise, which spans 2253-2574 km, according to Sanjay Bandopadhyay, chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). The maiden voyage will host 32 Swiss nationals, and is expected to reach Dibrugarh, its final stop, on March 1.

The Centre is expecting the cruise to feature on itineraries of foreign dignitaries, said Bandopadhyay. India holds the G20 Presidency this year.

ABOARD MV Ganga Vilas

Dimensions:

Length: 62 m,

Width: 12 m

Draft: 1.4 m

Investment: Rs 68 crore

Decks: 3

Suites: 18 (can accommodate 36 people)

What it costs

Rs 50,000 per night for an all-inclusive package

Tickets can be purchased from the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises. But the cruise is already booked for two years, and reservations would be available against cancellations, said Raj Singh, founder, and CEO of the company.

Best in class:

Besides suites, the cruise features a sun deck, spa, lounge, restaurant, library, and gym, among other amenities.

Bon voyage:

It will make six voyages each year, said Singh. People have the option to stay on the cruise for the whole 52-day journey, or smaller travel packages between Varanasi and Kolkata, and Kolkata to Dibrugarh.

THE ROUTE

After Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, the cruise sail to Sarnath, a revered Buddhist site. It will also cover Mayong, known for its Tantric craft, and Majuli, the largest river island and hub of the Vaishnavite culture in Assam. Moreover, the cruise will traverse through the Sunderbans, and the Kaziranga National Park. In Bihar, Ganga Vilas will take visitors to Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University. Bangladesh, too, is on its route.

Since many of the locations to be covered are holy sites, Singh said the cruise will serve essentially vegetarian items, and everything on offer has been planned keeping religious sentiments in mind.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 23:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
.