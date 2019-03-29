A car that's pure luxury: You don't drive Jaguar XJ50, you experience it

Within five seconds of sitting in the backseat of the Jaguar XJ50, the notes of Pink Floyd’s hit, “Have a Cigar”, waft across to me. And that’s even before the stereo has been switched on.

If this song by the British classic rock band doesn’t sound familiar, then this car isn’t for you. Inside, the sumptuous rear that’s tricked out to feel more like a Gulfstream than a limousine has seats upholstered in soft, diamond-quilted leather and feathery-soft headrests, accompanied by smartly positioned levers, switches, air conditioning vents and ...