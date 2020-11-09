A year in art lost, with major events forced to redraw their calendar

Over the last years, India’s art calendar had become etched in stone – or so most believed. International schedules kept it in mind when drawing up plans for travel, or when hosting similar related events. In recent months, those dates have caused as much havoc in offices as the pandemic has in our lives.

In the art world, it isn’t just 2020 that’s being nixed, some are cancelling out 2021 as well. Organisations are facing the brunt of financial losses and letting people go. Dates have been recalibrated, though no one can say for sure whether they will hold. There ...