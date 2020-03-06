Adidas SL20: A simple tradeoff between cushion and speed

I prefer speed over distance. That’s because I trained in school to be a competitive middle-distance runner. Barefoot training was commonplace in those days. It helped me improve my running form and also taught me how to better handle the impact on landing.

Racing flats, if not spikes, were the norm and clunky cushioned shoes were frowned upon. The Adidas SL20 reminds me of those undernourished training days. My training shoes back then were competitive for the time, but clunky compared to what we get today. The SL20 weighs under 230 grams a piece. It’s easily 100 grams ...