After Gaitonde and Raza, who are the new Old Masters of Indian art world?

Seen through the eyes of billionaire collectors and big-ticket auctions, the art world invariably points to a list of signatures that keeps the cash registers ringing: V S Gaitonde, Tyeb Mehta, and S H Raza whose work commands tens of crores at auctions at Christie’s and Sotheby’s.

Following his death on Monday, the work of Akbar Padamsee is also expected to fetch a higher price this year. But who are the next big-hitters of the Indian art world? Yamini Mehta, Sotheby’s deputy chairman, Indian and South Asian Art, deflects the question by making a broader point. ...