Designers, brands are fixated on Chikankari, the hottest trend this summer

Popular Instagram artist Marie Andrew recently posted her “April Heart” online — a heart made up of typical summer things — and at the core of it was the intense emotional need for a haircut. If you’re living in India, you can probably add mangoes, a glass of Rooh Afza and chikankari apparel to the list.

And you won’t be alone. Couture labels, high-street brands and even fast-fashion knock-offs seem to be echoing this seasonal sentiment. A chikankari-inspired Banarasi brocade sari; Price Rs 70,375; Available at Ekaya Banaras stores; ...