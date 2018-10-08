Land and drive off: Countries that allow you to use Indian driver's licence

Driving is a pleasure, especially when you get roads as grand as those in Europe and US.

If you are an Indian and want to self-drive in these countries, things are not that difficult anymore. Many countries are now allowing Indians to drive with their licence to attract more travellers.

In most major foreign destinations, you can drive with your Indian for up to one year. However, in the non-English speaking countries, you will need a translated version of your licence.

Here's a list of top countries where you can drive off on your Indian driver's licence.

The United States of America: Indians can drive with their in most of the states up to a year. The license must be in English and valid. A copy of I-94 form that mentions the date of your entry to US is also required.

France: Here also your Indian license is valid for a year, provided you carry its French translation along.

Switzerland: Similar to France, you can drive in Switzerland if you have the official translation of the Indian Another condition is that the driver must be at least 21 years old to rent a car.

Australia: You are allowed to drive with your Indian license with certain riders. The licence must be in English and one can use only the permitted vehicles.

Great Britain: Indians can drive on the roads of England, Scotland and Wales with the up to a year. However, there are restrictions on the type of vehicle that can be used.

Germany: You can drive in Germany for up to six months of entering the country on an Like other non-English speaking countries, you will need a translation of the licence from the embassy.