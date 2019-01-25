Forgotten textile and art forms make a comeback with this season's garments

Nostalgia’s influence on the world of fashion is often underestimated. When bootleg jeans made a comeback after a long hiatus, many were overjoyed at the prospect of being able to wear their favourite pair of jeans without committing a fashion faux pas.

This cyclical nature of fashion trends performs more important functions too — such as making space for the revival of dying traditional crafts. This season is seeing several such near-forgotten textile and art forms get a makeover, pulling them out of their geography-specific niches and inviting fashion-forward people to add them ...