Hotels that make for great holidays, simply for their outstanding food

In an era in which just about everyone claims to be a “foodie”, the cliche has been rendered meaningless. Yet, paradoxically, few hotels focus their marketing on the delicacies they offer even when food is the main reason to visit them.

I am greedy rather than a foodie, the result of being sent to a boarding school relatively young. Gourmet hotel kitchens with generous owners and staff thus score higher in promoting my sense of well-being than they might for other travellers. In the past five years, three hotels with exceptional food left me hankering to go back to feast at their ...