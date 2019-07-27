How the new Simba Light fares in being a 'premium lager for refined tastes'

The thing about lager is that it’s simple. It’s uncomplicated to the point that you often quaff it without tasting much.

There are exceptions, of course: if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a Pilsner, you are sure to experience the extra “spiciness” that comes from the Saaz hops that go into the making of the Czech lager. In Germany, they serve something called the schwarzbier, a dark lager that has notes of chocolate or coffee. But when it comes to pale lager, the type of beer we are mostly served in our part of the world, there is little ...