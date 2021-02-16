Missing from shelves: Rolex steel watches as demand skyrockets

For watch collectors and horologists alike, shopping trips to Rolex dealerships for the last six months would have been futile. That's because the company, famed for its waterproof watches that never depreciate, clamped down on factory production for three months starting March 2020.

The result: Shelves in stores were almost empty with limited products on sale not just in India but across the world. Dealers across the country have less than two or three dozen watches as compared to the 200 to 250 they would normally stock. Did that curb sales enthusiasm or impact the company's ...