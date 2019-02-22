Not just one for the album: Pre-wedding photography the new Indian fad

Pinky Agarwal and Tarun Agarwal clink their wine glasses as they get clicked. Pinky wears a blue dress, black pumps and black shades, smiling widely as Tarun, clad in a grey suit, whispers in her ear.

The carefree couple then traipses through cobbled streets that lead to a 30-ft-tall clock tower, beside which rests an old town pub replete with wooden beer mugs and barrel. Yellow-grey Victorian statues line the street as do staircases with walkable balconies and white balusters. No, this is not a scene out of a picturesque medieval European village, but a “Spanish Old Town” set. ...