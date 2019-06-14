Shah Jahan-era manuscript enables people try shahi style in modern kitchens

Not just military and administrative achievements, the Mughals carefully recorded their conquests in the kitchen in book form too. A handwritten Persian manuscript with recipes by Shah Jahan’s cooks, preserved in the British Library, has been translated by scholar Salma Yusuf Husain and published by Roli Books recently.

Nuskha-e -Shahjahani (recipes of Shah Jahan) details the slow, indulgent ways of royal cooking that have over time been swapped for quicker fixes. Prince feasting on a balcony. Such paintings show the private moments of royalty in a fashion ...