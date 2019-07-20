Two shoes that ride on new midsole tech, compete with unforgiving weather

Adidas PureBOOST HD (Rs 12,990) Adidas has determinedly been attaching the Boost midsole to its running, training and lifestyle pairs since 2013. It seemed a variation of its cushiony technology wasn’t on the cards until the Boost HD arrived.

The PureBoost HD, which stands for “High Density”, compresses more Boost particles into the midsole to make it stiffer and more stable. The pair is aimed at short- and medium-distance city runners who prefer more contact with the ground. A lot of runners swear by the Adidas UltraBoost 19 for its energy return and cushioning, and ...