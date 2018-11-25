Answers to The Strategist Quiz #588

1. Connect hippopotamus, cat, pig and ant to a large business group and explain what does the Hippopotamus represent. Ans. The Alibaba group.

Hema in Chinese is Hippo and their first of its kind retail stores which use only mobiles for payments & billing are branded so. Ant is the financial services brand and the pig is for Alitrip and the cat is related to Tmall 2. Who said this "I used to be embarrassed because I was just a ___while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realise: Entertainment is one of the most important ...