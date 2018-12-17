Answers to The Strategist Quiz #591

1. This person authored a seminal book on the IT industry way back in the late 80s. He popularised the terms "disintermediation," "interoperability" and "convergence" as ways to describe long-term IT trends. He also invented ideograms used for visual communication of qualitative information.

What are they called? 1. Harvey L. Poppel is generally credited with inventing Harvey Balls in the 1970s while working at Booz Allen Hamilton as head of their worldwide IT consulting practice. These are commonly used in comparison tables to indicate the degree to ...