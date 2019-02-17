Answers to the Strategist quiz #600

1. This store runs the tagline, Atulya Bharat ki amulya nidhi (Invaluable treasures of incredible India). In which place was this first-of-its-kind store opened? Answer: The government owned GI Store at the Goa Airport departure terminal. These stores sell an assorted mix of GI (geographical indication) tagged products. 2.

This term appeared in Mark Twain's"A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court", written in 1889. Mention the term that is related to Telephone operators. Answer: Hello Girls 3. Which city was the first in China to establish private ...