Answers to the Strategist quiz 602

1. Name the company which — in the month of January 2019, during the US government shutdown — opened a pop-up “The Free Grocery Store” for four days in the country's capital city.

It provided free food to unpaid government workers who could present their appropriate identification Answer: Kraft Foods 2. After the erstwhile East India Company, name the second oldest firm in India that is still operational and is a private company Answer: The New Piece Goods Bazar Company registered in 1871 3. The famous TV series X-Files was the inspiration behind ...