1. The Provazhy Peruviruthy Malanada Duryodhana temple in Kollam, Kerala 2. Arthur D Little, an MIT chemist who had discovered acetate and also pioneered the concept of contracted professional services. The company played key roles in the development of business strategy, operations research, the word processor, and the first synthetic penicillin, LexisNexis, SABRE and NASDAQ 3.

Edmond Albius (1829 - 1880), vanilla 4. KonMari or the Marie Kondo's firm 5. Marque carmaker MG (Morris Garages) India 6. Potatoes 7. Thomas J Watson (Sr) founder of IBM 8. ...