Answers to the Strategist quiz #631

1. Connect the Titanic, AK-47 rifle, Berlin wall, Moon dust and remnants of the Apollo 11 spacecraft and the MIG 21 fighter.

Watches have been made from all these materials by luxury watch brands like Romain Jerome. The latest being the Bangalore Watch Company which is making watches from the scrapped metal of MIG 21 planes in India

2. This college dropout worked as an editor for a Florida paper, played minor league baseball and learnt about finance while working for a textile company. He subsequently went on to work in a brokerage firm. He joined hands with a soda equipment salesman and created one of the world's most reputed firms. Name both.

Charles E Merrill and Edward Lynch founded Merrill Lynch

3. What is the term used in business when an idea or proposal is thrown out between the decision makers to see if it is accepted? There is an Italian connection

The Spaghetti test

4. This person worked as a stenographer and acted and wrote in her spare time. She was also an amateur engineer and held a patent on a tool to more easily pass paper through typewriter rollers. She passed away in the late 1940s. It is only recently that she has been acknowledged inside the packing (box) of a new version of a product launched by a company. Name her and the innovative product launched.

Elizabeth Maggie Philips. Hasbro has acknowledged her briefly, inside the box of the new Ms. Monopoly that was launched last week

5. Connect Signet Press and the fonts __ Roman, __ Bizarre, Daphnis and Holiday Script and what do you arrive at?

Satyajit Ray. He invented these scripts when he was designing book covers for Signet Press

6. Connect the erstwhile Wanamaker department store, the news of the Titanic sinking and the making of a business leader who was known as "The General". Name a person.

David Sarnoff. He became famous for re broadcasting the news of the Titanic sinking with his personal transmitter while working for the retailer. Throughout most of his career, he led the Radio Corporation of America (RCA) in various capacities from shortly after its founding in 1919 until his retirement in1970. He is credited with Sarnoff's law, which states that the value of a broadcast network is proportional to the number of viewers

7. This person helped fund William Hewlett and David Packard to form HP. He also funded movies like Walt Disney's Snow White and Lawrence of Arabia. Who is he?

Amadeo Pietro Giannini

8. Name the CEO who made this statement "I don't consider the bloody RoI. If you want me to do things only for RoI reasons, you should get out of this stock"?

Tim Cook of Apple

9. Zomato, OnePlus, Durex, Swiggy released ads on the social media which were puns on a global brand's recent new product launch announcement. Name it.

iPhone 11

10. Name the company whose first product was registered with the following trademark way back in the 1900s.

The Japanese company Ajinomoto





There were seven correct entries to Quiz number 631. The winner is Rajalakshmi Mukundan from Bengaluru