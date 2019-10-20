Answers to the Strategist quiz #635

1 Connect the sixth-tallest alpine mountain located in Switzerland and bankruptcy of Thomas Cook in the UK and what do you arrive at? 1.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority launched largest peacetime repatriation “Operation Matterhorn” on September 23 to bring more than 150,000 people back to the UK and among them were mostly passengers who were to fly with Thomas Cook 2 Ten aircrafts, Burger King, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bacchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Dulquer Salman, Mahesh Babu and Alia Bhat all helped promote which brand recently? 2. Flipkart's Big Billion days ...