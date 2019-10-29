ANSWERS to the Strategist quiz 636

1. There's a popular legend about how in the 1880s, this person tipped others in the cotton business by sending boats to the sea to secure information on the condition of the Liverpool cotton market much before anyone else. Fast sailing boats were kept in readiness to board the steamer at what was known as the outer lighthouse and information was sought from businessman and travellers. This person also published his autobiography in1913.

Name him. Premchand Roychand. The Father of the Indian Stock Market also known as the Bullion and Cotton King 2. Name the company that ...