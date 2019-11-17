Answers to the Strategist quiz #639

1. Name the brand that gets its name from a sacred banner used by the kings of France in the Middle Ages in times of great danger.

The banner was called Oriflame. a treat is Hershey's Cookie's and Crème candy bar.

2. In the 1960s, the founder of this firm asked Van Cleef & Arpels to create a gift for its employees. It created one with a lion’s head surround by 14 sunrays. It eventually went on to become this firm’s logo. Name the firm and its founder.

The Advertising agency Publicis that was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet.

3. The founder of this brand raced his yachts five times unsuccessfully for the America's Cup between 1899 and 1930. Name him.

Sir Thomas Lipton. The founder of the Lipton tea brand. He raced his shamrock yachts unsuccessfully for 5 times.

4. Name the first cement company that was opened in India way back in the early 1910s.

India Cements set up by the Tatas.

5. Connect the first American woman to fly as a passenger in an airplane, a French fashion designer whose contributions to his field have been likened to Picasso's legacy in 20th-century art and the description of the distinctive packaging of a global brand that set its apart from its many imitators. What do you arrive at.

The Coca-Cola bottle is often referred to as the Hobbleskirt bottle. It refers to a skirt designed Paul Poiret, a French fashion designer. He was influenced by observing the behaviour of Mrs. Hart O Berg upon the first aeroplane flight she took in October 1908 with Wilbur Wright at Le Mans in France.

6. Name the company whose logo represents a simple magneto armature and casing, one of the company's first products.

Bosch

7. What is the term or buzzword used to describe companies that become too big and in turn become fat and complacent? They become lazy and are no longer creative or nimble in the marketplace.

Corbesity. (Corporate Obesity)

8. Name the founders and the entity that gets its name from “Questions and Answers”.

Quora. (Qu) or (or) answer (a). It was co-founded by two former Facebook employees, Adam D'Angelo and Charlie Cheever.

9. Ride on and Enjoy the ride are whose brand lines?

The dockless electric scooter sharing company Bird.

10. What are these and whom do they relate to?

These are shoe charms that are sold on the website of Kathrine Switzer who became the first woman to run the Boston Marathon as a numbered entrant (261) in 1967 and officials try to stop her from running since women were not allowed to run.

