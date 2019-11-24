Answers to the Strategist quiz 640

1. Connect the Aurora Borealis phenomenon with a popular Internet tool/product and what do you arrive at?

The Firefox browser. Though it is claimed to be named after the red panda, in Finland the Northern lights phenomenon is called revontulet, which means "Firefox"bright lights caused with the tail of the fox on fire.

2. Every year on a particular day in February this state in India celebrates the bus day. EG Salter was responsible for it 77 years ago. Name state and mention the reason..

Kerala. The last ruling Maharaja of Travancore, SreeChithiraThirunal Balarama Varma, brought EG Salter, the assistant superintendent of the London Passenger Transport Board to Kerala. Under his supervision 60 Comet chassis with Perkins diesel engines were imported from England to Travancore. On the February 20, 1938, Kerala became the first state in India to have a double decker bus.

3. Whose famous quote is this: "The Hot line which used to connect the Kremlin with the white House, has been replaced by the Help line, which connects everyone in America to call centres in Bangalore?"

Thomas Friedman in 2005

4. Way back in the mid-2000s in the Indian market, chocolate chip cookies were launched using an Australian cricketer's name. Who was he?

Bradman cookies were introduced by Unibic

5. Name this entity that was founded in the late 1920s to carry mail between the US and Cuba.

The Pan Am Airlines. It filed for bankruptcy in 1991 post the Gulf war

6. Connect a Chinese car manufacturer and the TX4, a purpose-built taxicab and what to you arrive at?

It is built by London Taxi Company which is a subsidiary of Geely Automobiles of China

7. When Microsoft released Internet Explorer 5 in 1999, what was created or supported for the first time?

Favicons. A favicon (short for Favorite icon), also known as a shortcut icon, web site icon, tab icon or bookmark icon, is a file containing one or more small icons

8. The Namiki Manufacturing Company is better known as what now?

The Pilot Pen Corporation

9. One of this brand's latest ad films is titled "Act of God", name it.

ICICI Lombard

10. This is one of the first logos of a global brand. Name it.

Reebok

