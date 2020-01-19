Answers to the Strategist quiz #648

1. Connect Zarathustra, Prophet Moses, Prophet Mohammed, Socrates, Charles Darwin, the Quran and Talmud with pioneers in the petroleum industry Answer: These are all names of modern oil tankers developed by Ludvig and Robert Nobel, brothers of Alfred Nobel, who founded Branobel (short for Brothers Nobel) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the late 19th century, they ran one of the largest oil companies in the world. 2. Who said "Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others"? Answer: Jack ...