Answers to the Strategist Quiz #657

1. Forty-six years ago, this person who was a nursing student from Bakersfield, California, made a discovery that years later has proven to be life saving to people across the globe. After learning that her idea had a lot of potential commercially, she called an inventions’ hotline to find out more information about the process and produced the first ___. Name the person and the invention.

1. Lupe Hernandez, invented the hand sanitiser in the gel form

2. Connect John W Thomson, former CEO of Symantec; Reid Hoffman, co-founder LinkedIN; Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International; Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline; Padmashree Warrior, CEO of Fable group; and what do you arrive at?

2. Corporate Board members of Microsoft Corporation

3. Samarangana Sutradhara, a Sanskrit treatise of 11th century, included a chapter about the construction of mechanical contrivances (automata), including mechanical bees and birds, fountains shaped like humans and animals, and male and female dolls that refilled oil lamps, danced, played instruments, and re-enacted scenes from Hindu mythology. Who was its author?

3. King Bhojadeva who ruled over Malwa

4. Who operates an online platform called Community for buying and selling consumer-centric digital advertising?

4. Xandr, Inc. the advertising and analytics division of AT&T

5. Sonoma, Devil’s Shine, Milk Can, Archer’s Blend, Ole Smokey, Popcorn Sutton, Tim Smith’s Climax and King’s County are all US brands in the business of a particular commodity. Their products carry a particular word as a suffix, which arose in the United States during the depression in the 1930s.

It was related to the illicit production of a particular commodity. State it.

5. Moonshine. These are bourbon whiskey brands

6. Whose ad campaign reads “Make Potato Great” and name the brand’s choice for this campaign?

6. Taco Bell India’s advertisement that had comedian Tanmay Bhat in it

7. Name the CEO who said, “Intelligent people need a fool to lead them”?

7. Jack Ma of Alibaba

8. What is the term used to define a word or words that one uses in order to make an electronic device or a feature on it ready to work?

8. Wake Word

9. Name the brand whose old campaign carried this line in Hindi “Bunty, tera sabun slow hai kya”.

9. Lifebouy

10. Connect this bird with the oil and gas industry and what do you arrive at? 10. Brent Oil. The name "Brent" comes from the naming policy of Shell UK Exploration and Production, operating on behalf of Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell, which originally named all of its fields after birds. Here it is the Brent Goose

There were nine correct entries to number 657 and the winner is Praveen Hegde from Bengaluru