Answers to the Strategist Quiz #659

1 Connect the BSNL directory enquiry services number”197” and a company that was inspired by it in a way and is now funded by the likes of Softbank, Alibaba and Saif partners. Name its founder too. 1.

One97 Communi-cations, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma 2 Connect this brand that uses the lines “Simple put, We Age, We Blend, We Age Again” with an award established in the UK in the early 1900s for outstanding technical achievement in the Automotive Industry and what do you arrive at? 2. The Dewar’s Trophy, instituted in 1906 by Thomas Robert Dewar, ...