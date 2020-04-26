Answers to the Strategist Quiz #660

1 Connect the 4th edition of Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations published in 1786 and Kollur, situated on the banks of river Krishna in Andhra Pradesh and what do you arrive at? 1. Hope Diamond, that was mined from Kollur in Andhra Pradesh in 1660s, gets its name from Amsterdam-based Hope Banking family.

Adam Smith dedicated his 4th edition to one of the family members, Henry Hope 2 Which brand’s anthem is We Can We Will? 2. SBI Life has rolled out an anthem titled 'We Can, We Will!'. It highlights the (nation's) cumulative will power to sail through the ...