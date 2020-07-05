Answers to the strategist quiz 670

1 This company was recently in the news during the peak of Covid-19 and the Black lives Matter riots. It went on to raise millions of dollars and is named after the apartment complex of its founder. Name the company and its founders.

1. SpringHill Entertainment. It is founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter

2 Name this person who is credited with destroying the soul of work, of dehumanising factories, making men into automatons. During the American Industrial revolution his concepts help register 400 per cent productivity.

2. Frederick W Taylor

3 This Indian business group was founded in the early 1910s and a few years later, it went on to operate from Iraq till the late 70s. It runs a bank in Switzerland which is involved in private banking. Name it.

3. The Hinduja Group

4 Connect these three Indian inventors of a patent Girish Prasad Mathur,Kuruvakkat Kochu Govind Menon, Srinivasan Varadarajan link it with the impact the Black Lives moment has had on a product based on their invention and give its new name.

4. They are employees of Lever Brothers who helped patent a skin lightening composition called niacinamide. This helped launch Fair and Lovely in 1975 which now changing its name to Glow and Lovely.

5 In Sanskrit, this lady’s name means blue and her most important characteristic is being kind and her favourite emotion is love. She is described as a shy and private individual who detests anything fake. Who is she and what is her distinction?

5. Nila, India’s first digital model developed by Inega, India’s leading artist and talent agency

6 Name the brand that has in a way relaunched itself with the ad lines “Giving life to life’s little celebrations”. Its been around since the mid-1950s.

6. Weikfield India

7 This brand that is running a program in India called Raising the Bar to fund certain businesses to restart their operations. Name the brand and its target segment.

7. Diageo India is running this Rs 75-crore programme committed to support outlets serving alcohol to welcome customers back and recover following the Covid-19 pandemic

8 Which company’s motto is “Value from Innovation”?

8. Fuji Film

9 Name the brand that is running e-music concerts called “Sur ke Saath”?

9. Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea

10 Connect the images and what do you arrive at?

10. Both these companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway









